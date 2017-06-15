Jay Z becomes first rapper to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Brooklyn MC was welcomed into the pantheon of musical greats earlier today (June 15)

Jay Z has been officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the first rapper ever to receive the honour.

The Brooklyn MC was announced as a 2017 inductee into the illustrious songwriting pantheon back in February, having been nominated for the accolade back in November.

Jay Z has now officially been entered into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, joining the likes of John Lennon, Elton John and Ira Gershwin – among many others. Inductees are nominated by their peers in the music industry, with the Hall of Fame seeking to “preserve, honour and celebrate the legacy of the great songwriters whose work has enriched the world’s culture.”

To celebrate his induction, Jay Z’s streaming platform Tidal have created an online hub page that looks back at the rapper’s career and his influence on modern music – visit the page here.

Jay Z was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame along with the likes of Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and three members of the band Chicago.

Meanwhile, Jay Z is currently thought to be recording a new album – which, if true, would end a four-year wait for a new record from the rapper.