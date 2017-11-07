Jay-Z responds to Meek Mill’s prison sentence

The Philadelphia rapper was sentenced yesterday (November 6) for violating his probation

Jay-Z has slammed Meek Mill‘s latest prison sentence as “unjust and heavy-handed” after the Philadelphia rapper was sentenced to two-to-four years in state prison yesterday (November 6).

Meek was sentenced by Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley yesterday after he was found to have violated the terms of his probation. The rapper has been arrested twice this year – for misdemeanour assault charges in March and reckless driving and reckless endangerment in August – and while the charges for those two arrests have since been dropped, the incidents led to this latest court date to review his probation.

With Meek now set to serve a minimum of two years in prison after the judge cited a failed drug test and a failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel, his friend and collaborator Jay-Z has responded to the sentence with a rare Facebook post.

“The sentence handed down by the Judge – against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer – is unjust and heavy handed,” Jay wrote. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

Meek Mill’s lawyer has vowed to appeal the sentence.

Earlier this year, Meek challenged Drake to a celebrity boxing match. The two artists have been feuding since Meek accused the Canadian rapper of using a ghostwriter in 2015.