Mysterious ‘4:44’ Tidal adverts spark new Jay Z album speculation

The cryptic adverts have appeared on billboards in the US and across various hip-hop-oriented online music outlets

A mysterious Tidal-affiliated advert that simply reads ‘4:44’ has triggered speculation that it is part of a new promotional campaign behind Jay Z‘s next album.

Billboards and online adverts posted on such hip-hop-oriented music sites as Complex, 2DopeBoyz and The Undefeated have sprung up this week, with the banners consisting of the phrase ‘4:44’ on a plain, salmon-coloured background. The online adverts do not link to another site, however.

As Spin reports, Jay Z fans have since inspected the coding of the online advert and found multiple references to the rapper’s Tidal company, including the phrase ‘tidal-444’. These fans have also pointed to how the adverts have been posted at Jay Street-MetroTech station in New York City, with the name of the station potentially significant.

No official confirmation of a new Jay Z album has been forthcoming, but the advertising campaign has certainly stirred interest from fans and hip-hop lovers alike. Rumours surrounding the Brooklyn rapper’s possible album recording sessions were also sparked last month after Swizz Beats posted a photo to Instagram, which showed himself and Jay Z with the caption: “They don’t even know what’s about to happen… Album ModeZone”.

They don't even know what's about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on May 4, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Jay Z last released a solo album in 2013 with the divisive ‘Magna Carta… Holy Grail’.

Last week, it was announced that Tidal CEO Jeff Toig would be leaving his position after just 18 months – he is the streaming service’s third CEO in two years.