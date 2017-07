Jay-Z announces ‘4:44’ North American tour dates

Rapper will head on tour from October through to November and December

Jay-Z has announced North American tour dates in support of his new album ‘4:44’.

‘4:44’ was released last month (June 30) via Tidal. It featured a response to Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ as well as a Frank Ocean collaboration. It also saw Jay-Z take shots at former friend Kanye West and address his mother coming out as gay. Read NME‘s review of the album.

The rapper has now revealed that he will head on tour from October, through November and December, with his tour stretching to 31 dates in total.

Tickets for the stint are already on sale to Tidal users but go on general sale on Friday (July 14). See the tour’s schedule in full below.

October 27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

October 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

November 1 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

November 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 5 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center Arena

November 7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

November 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

November 9 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

November 11 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

November 12 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

November 14 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

November 15 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

November 16 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

November 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 19 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

November 21 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

November 22 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

November 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

November 29 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

December 2 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum

December 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

December 6 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

December 9 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

December 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

December 13 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena

December 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

December 16 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

December 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

December 19 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

December 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum