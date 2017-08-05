Jay-Z remakes ‘Friends’ with an all-black cast

The video stars actors from 'Get Out', 'Broad City' and 'Atlanta'.

Jay-Z unveiled the video for ‘Moonlight’ yesterday (Aug 4) and it stars some well-known faces.

Taken from his ‘4:44’ album, the video remakes ‘Friends’ but with an all-black cast including Broad City‘s Hannibal Buress, Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery and Atlanta‘s Lakeith Stanfield.

Directed by Master of None’s Alan Young, the video sees a self-referential tribute to the iconic sitcom. The infamous 2017 Oscars mixup also plays towards the end. Watch a clip of the video below.

Meanwhile, fans have accused Jay-Z of ‘using’ Kanye West after watching Channel 4 documentary Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs Kanye.

The documentary purported to reveal “the story behind Jay-Z and Kanye West’s spectacular rise, their creative partnership and their colossal falling out”.

It featured previously unseen footage of the two rappers and interviews with people who have been close to them, though Jay-Z and Kanye did not contribute themselves. Its starting point was the infamous stage rant Kanye West directed at Jay-Z in November, in which he said: “Jay-Z, call me, bruh! You still ain’t call me! Jay-Z, call me! Jay-Z, I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head. Just call me! Talk to me like a man!”

As the documentary aired, many fans tweeted to argue that Kanye came across better than Jay-Z, even calling Jay-Z a “user”.

However, some fans pointed out that if Jay-Z actually did “use” Kanye, it was simply good business.