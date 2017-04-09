Jay Z removes his music from Spotify

The co-owner of Tidal has pulled the majority of his discography from the platform, leaving only a handful of early albums and collaborations

Jay Z has taken the drastic step of removing the majority of his back catalogue from Spotify.

The Brooklyn rapper, who co-owns the rival streaming platform Tidal, has taken what is being seen as “a nuclear option” in regards to his Spotify policy by pulling a large number of his best-selling albums and singles from the service.

The only remaining Jay Z albums on Spotify are 1997’s ‘In My Lifetime Vol. 1’ and ‘Reasonable Doubt’, as well as 1998’s ‘Vol. 2 Hard Knock Life’. Also still available is ‘Collision Course’, the collaborative album he recorded with Linkin Park in 2004, as well as a handful of singles, which include his ‘Watch The Throne’ collaboration with Kanye West ‘N***as in Paris’, a remix of Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s song ‘All The Way Up’ and the Kanye-led ‘Clique’.

Spotify confirmed to Billboard that “some” of Jay Z’s music had been removed from their platform “at the request of the artist.”

Meanwhile, Jay Z made a return to music on Friday (April 7) with a guest verse on Frank Ocean‘s latest surprise single. ‘Biking’, which also features Tyler, the Creator, debuted on Ocean’s ‘Blonded’ show on Apple Music, and follows last month’s one-off single ‘Chanel’.