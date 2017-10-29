The owner of the Houston Texans said "we can't have inmates running the prison"

Jay-Z has responded to the Houston Texans’ owner’s recent controversial comments on the ongoing NFL protests.

A number of NFL players have taken to protesting during the national anthem at games, often by taking a knee rather than standing, as a response to systemic racism in the game and the country at large. The protests have proven controversial, with owner of the Houston Texans Bob McNair remarking that “we can’t have inmates running the prison” – a statement which has drawn its own criticisms, prompting McNair to retract his comments.

Now, Jay-Z has responded to the comments on-stage in Anaheim, California. “Injuring themselves on the field, giving it all they got. That’s how they look at you. That’s what they think about you,” said Jay-Z on Friday (October 27) at the first stop of his US tour in support of new album ‘4:44’. “We got so much further to go. The truth is we all believe in whatever you believe in. God, Allah. Whatever you believe in, we come from one source which means we are all brothers and sisters at the end of the day.”

Watch a video of Jay-Z’s comments below.

Last month, rapper J. Cole called for a boycott of the NFL until they sided with those protesting.

“God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today, he writes in a 22 tweet thread. “But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and it’s owners. Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice. You and me have the power to deny them our attention ($$ to them) until they make a wrong situation right.”

