Jay-Z reveals ‘4:44’ bonus tracks featuring daughter Blue Ivy and James Blake

The rapper's new album was released earlier this month

Jay-Z has shared two new bonus tracks for his new album ‘4:44’, featuring guest spots from Jay and Beyoncé‘s daughter Blue Ivy, and longtime friend and collaborator James Blake.

The tracks were released this weekend alongside Jay-Z’s new video for ‘4:44’ cut ‘Adnis’. Blake features alongside Jay-Z on ‘ManyFacedGod’, which was teased by the album’s producer No ID earlier this month. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy’s vocal appears on the appropriately named ‘Blue’s Freestyle / We Family’.

Listen to both new tracks via Tidal.

In an unusually candid video interview on Tidal, Jay-Z recently opened up about his relationship with Beyonce . He revealed: “This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 per cent truth and it starts cracking.”

