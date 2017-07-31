Jay-Z reveals ‘4:44’ bonus tracks featuring daughter Blue Ivy and James Blake
The rapper's new album was released earlier this month
Jay-Z has shared two new bonus tracks for his new album ‘4:44’, featuring guest spots from Jay and Beyoncé‘s daughter Blue Ivy, and longtime friend and collaborator James Blake.
The tracks were released this weekend alongside Jay-Z’s new video for ‘4:44’ cut ‘Adnis’. Blake features alongside Jay-Z on ‘ManyFacedGod’, which was teased by the album’s producer No ID earlier this month. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy’s vocal appears on the appropriately named ‘Blue’s Freestyle / We Family’.
Listen to both new tracks via Tidal.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
“Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of: ‘OK, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”
He also opened up on how he managed to fix his relationship woes, admitting: “We’ve been in that space where we just got to the place that in order for this to work, it can’t be fake – not once.”
Recently, it was revealed the title of Jay-Z’s album may have been inspired by the time he was hit in a lift by his sister-in-law Solange.