Jay-Z reveals why he and Beyonce gave their twins such eccentric names

"He carries himself like a Sir."

Jay-Z has spoken out about the meaning behind the names he and Beyonce gave their twins.

Beyonce gave birth to Rumi and Sir on June 13 this year.

The couple have previously revealed that Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi is their favourite poet, and Jay-Z confirmed the link to his daughter’s name when speaking to Rap Radar podcast, in the second installment of their chat.

“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he told host Elliot Wilson.

And as for his son, Sir?

“And then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The father of three also revealed that he booked his 4:44 tour later in the year, so he can spend some quality time with his newborns: “I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months … to just really bond and see their fingers and shit like that.

‘They’ll be with me [on tour] anyway, but I’m just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I’m not doing nothing, I’m just focused on them.

“I’m not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That’s why the tour is so far away from the release of the album.”

When asked if there would be another album in the pipeline, he responded: “Yeah. If I have something to talk about and it’s great.

“If it’s not great, then no. I just wanna make great shit. And it has to be great to me, that’s what its really about. I have to be happy with it.”

In the previous half of the Rap Radar chat, the rapper addressed his infamous elevator fight with sister-in-law Solange, saying: “We’ve always had a great relationship. We’ve had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool.”

Last week, Jay-Z paid tribute to late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington during his headline set at V Festival.

You can watch Jay-Z’s Rap Radar interview via Tidal here.