Jay Z is set to launch new ‘venture capital fund’

Rapper is already the co-owner of streaming service TIDAL

Jay Z is reportedly launching a venture capital fund with his business partner and Roc Nation president Jay Brown.

Axios claims that according to multiple sources, the pair are looking for a third investment partner and will be partnering with Sherpa Capital to launch the fund.

The fund is expected to focus on tech opportunities and will be a continuation of Jay Z and Jay Brown’s early investments in the past.

Jay Z has previously invested in three other start up companies and is the co-owner of music streaming service TIDAL.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Jay Z are reportedly planning another collaboration.

The powerhouse rappers have teamed up numerous times in the past – most notably for their 2011 album and tour ‘Watch The Throne’. However, their relationship seems to have grown strained in recent years, with West criticising Jay Z on stage in October, shortly after Kim Kardashian had experienced a robbery in Paris.

“Don’t call me, after the robbery, and say ‘how you feelin?'” West said to the crowd during the Seattle show on his Saint Pablo tour. “You wanna know how I’m feelin’? Come by the house. Bring the kids by the house. Like we’re brothers. Let’s sit down.”

He added: “I can’t take this shit, bro. Our kids have never even played together.”

But the pair have reportedly now patched things up and are in talks to record new music together.

Jay Z also recently ignored a question about Donald Trump during a recent interview.

Asked by a reporter what his thoughts were about the new President, the rapper replied that he was “not gonna answer that”.

Last November, Jay Z and Beyoncé publicly endorsed Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton, holding a campaign concert in Cleveland in the days leading up to the election. The pair recently teamed up on a new song with DJ Khaled.