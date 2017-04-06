Jay Z’s new champagne costs £680 a bottle

Only 2,333 bottles will ever be produced.

Jay Z‘s latest champagne is to sell for a hefty $850 (£680) a bottle.

The hip-hop icon owns a significant portion of the Armond de Brignac champagne brand, which is known colloquially as “Ace of Spades” because of its distinctive logo.

Bloomberg reports that the brand’s latest blend, Blanc de Noirs Assemblage Two, will sell for $850 a bottle when it launches on April 18. Only 2,333 bottles of the blend will ever be produced, making it a future collector’s item.

“We hadn’t thought about numbering them originally. But customers and collectors were requesting specific numbers: 888, or their birth date,” the brand’s CEO Sebastien Besson said. “We anticipate they may only be available for a few months.”

The $850 price tag represents a slight increase from the brand’s last blend, which cost $760 (£610) a bottle when it launched in 2015.

Meanwhile, it was announced in February that Jay Z will become the first ever rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“It’s massive. He has changed the way that we listen to music. He’s changed the way that we have fun,” Chic’s Nile Rodgers said when it was announced Jay Z would be honoured.

It has also been announced that Jay Z is to produce a Trayvon Martin film and documentary series.