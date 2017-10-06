Jeff Lynne’s ELO unveil epic trailer for new ‘Wembley Or Bust’ live DVD and album
"It is beyond anything I could have imagined"
Jeff Lynne’s ELO have unveiled an epic trailer for their new live album and DVD ‘Wembley Or Bust’. See it first on NME below.
Recorded at their massive show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 24, the celebration of the gig comes in a variety of formats across CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and vinyl and will be released on November 17. Pre-order yours here.
Directed by Paul Dugdale, the released documents “one of the greatest rock n’ roll” spectacles of all time – loaded with all of the live theatrics that Lynne is famed for, and loaded with classics like ‘Evil Woman’, ‘Don’t Bring Me Down’, ‘Mr Blue Sky’ and many more.
’It’s the best time I ever had in music,” said Lynne of the show. “It is beyond anything I could have imagined’.
The full tracklist for ‘Wembley Or Bust’ is:
1. Standin’ In The Rain
2. Evil Woman
3. All Over The World
4. Showdown
5. Livin’ Thing
6. Do Ya
7. When I Was A Boy
8. Handle With Care
9. Last Train to London
10. Xanadu
11. Rockaria!
12. Can’t Get It Out Of My Head
13. 10538 Overture
14. Twilight
15. Ma-Ma-Ma Belle
16. Shine A Little Love
17. Wild West Hero
18. Sweet Talkin’ Woman
19. Telephone Line
20. Turn To Stone
21. Don’t Bring Me Down
22. Mr. Blue Sky