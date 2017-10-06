Jeff Lynne’s ELO unveil epic trailer for new ‘Wembley Or Bust’ live DVD and album

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have unveiled an epic trailer for their new live album and DVD ‘Wembley Or Bust’. See it first on NME below.

Recorded at their massive show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 24, the celebration of the gig comes in a variety of formats across CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and vinyl and will be released on November 17. Pre-order yours here.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the released documents “one of the greatest rock n’ roll” spectacles of all time – loaded with all of the live theatrics that Lynne is famed for, and loaded with classics like ‘Evil Woman’, ‘Don’t Bring Me Down’, ‘Mr Blue Sky’ and many more.

’It’s the best time I ever had in music,” said Lynne of the show. “It is beyond anything I could have imagined’.

The full tracklist for ‘Wembley Or Bust’ is:

1.         Standin’ In The Rain 
2.         Evil Woman 
3.         All Over The World
4.         Showdown 
5.         Livin’ Thing 
6.         Do Ya 
7.         When I Was A Boy 
8.         Handle With Care
9.         Last Train to London 
10.       Xanadu 
11.       Rockaria! 
12.      Can’t Get It Out Of My Head 
13.    10538 Overture 
14.        Twilight 
15.         Ma-Ma-Ma Belle 
16.         Shine A Little Love 
17.         Wild West Hero 
18.         Sweet Talkin’ Woman
19.         Telephone Line 
20.         Turn To Stone 
21.         Don’t Bring Me Down 
22.      Mr. Blue Sky 