Jeff Lynne’s ELO unveil epic trailer for new ‘Wembley Or Bust’ live DVD and album

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have unveiled an epic trailer for their new live album and DVD ‘Wembley Or Bust’. See it first on NME below.

Recorded at their massive show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 24, the celebration of the gig comes in a variety of formats across CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and vinyl and will be released on November 17. Pre-order yours here.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the released documents “one of the greatest rock n’ roll” spectacles of all time – loaded with all of the live theatrics that Lynne is famed for, and loaded with classics like ‘Evil Woman’, ‘Don’t Bring Me Down’, ‘Mr Blue Sky’ and many more.

’It’s the best time I ever had in music,” said Lynne of the show. “It is beyond anything I could have imagined’.

The full tracklist for ‘Wembley Or Bust’ is:

1. Standin’ In The Rain

2. Evil Woman

3. All Over The World

4. Showdown

5. Livin’ Thing

6. Do Ya

7. When I Was A Boy

8. Handle With Care

9. Last Train to London

10. Xanadu

11. Rockaria!

12. Can’t Get It Out Of My Head

13. 10538 Overture

14. Twilight

15. Ma-Ma-Ma Belle

16. Shine A Little Love

17. Wild West Hero

18. Sweet Talkin’ Woman

19. Telephone Line

20. Turn To Stone

21. Don’t Bring Me Down

22. Mr. Blue Sky