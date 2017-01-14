Jennifer Holliday pulls out of Donald Trump inauguration performance, apologises to LGBT community

The Texan singer was set to play at a special inauguration concert on Thursday (January 19)

Jennifer Holliday has become the latest artist to pull out of performing at a Donald Trump inauguration event, with the singer also apologising to the LGBT community in an open letter for agreeing to perform.

The Broadway singer and recording artist was among the few acts to confirm that they had accepted an invitation to play at one of the events being held around the President-elect’s inauguration in Washington D.C., which will take place on Friday (January 20). Holliday was booked to perform at an event being held in the capital city a day before Trump’s inauguration outside the Capitol Building.

Despite yesterday defending her decision to perform at the event even after she received a backlash from fans – she told Billboard that she’d be performing for “the people of the US” rather than Trump – Holliday has now reversed her decision entirely.

Getty

The 56-year-old Texan has published an open letter explaining that she has now pulled out of the performance, while also apologising to the LGBT community.

“I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our deeply polarised country,” Holliday wrote. “Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

“In light of the information pointed out to me via the Daily Beast article on yesterday, my only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!

Holliday – who has previously sung at the inaugurations of Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush – “sincerely apologised” for her “lapse of judgement, [and] being uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history, and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans.”

Holliday is the latest artist to add to the headache of the organising committee in charge of Trump’s inauguration, with a whole host of artists either turning down invitations to perform or pulling out of events altogether. R Kelly was the latest artist to publicly denounce his invite, taking to his Twitter yesterday to quash rumours that he would be performing.