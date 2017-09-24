Jennifer Lopez donates $1 million to Puerto Rico hurricane victims

Hurricane Maria has ravaged the island

Jennifer Lopez has pledged to donate $1 million in earnings from her Las Vegas residency to the Hurricane Maria relief effort in Puerto Rico.

The singer announced her donation at a New York press conference, alongside New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Alex Roriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” said Lopez first in Spanish, then in English, before going on to confirm donations and support from the New York Yankees, Major League Baseball and ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“We are working day and night to identify the needs,” Lopez said.

