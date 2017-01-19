Jennifer Lopez confirms she’s been making music with Drake

The pair are rumoured to be dating

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that she has collaborated with Drake on new music.

The pair are rumoured to be dating after both stars posted a photo of themselves hugging to Instagram.

On the subject of a collaboration, Lopez recently told ET: “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”

JLo also said to ExtraTV : “We did one song together. I don’t know if we will do more – we will see!”

Meanwhile, Drake has rescheduled a series of forthcoming UK dates for his ‘Boy Meets World’ tour due to “unforeseen production setbacks”.

The Glasgow shows on January 25 and 26 have been moved to March 22 and 23 respectively, while the London date on January 28 has been rescheduled to March 20. The Canadian hip-hop artist has also put back his four performances at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome to late January and February.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Drake’s management which read: “We would like to inform you that shows on the ‘Boy Meets World Tour’ in Amsterdam, London, Glasgow are being moved to new dates. Drake wanted to create a special experience for fans in Europe and the UK so he has added some incredible new features to an already spectacular production. Unfortunately due to unforeseen production setbacks it will need a little more time to be ready. Drake can’t wait to see all his fans so he can deliver an amazing and memorable experience.”

All tickets will remain valid for the UK new dates.