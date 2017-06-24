Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Glastonbury 2017, as fans dance and sing around his car

He's here

Jeremy Corbyn has arrived at Glastonbury 2017, ahead of his upcoming appearance with Run The Jewels later on today.

Following a surge in popularity and making huge gains in the recent 2017 general election, Corbyn will be speaking on the Pyramid Stage before Run The Jewels perform at 4.15pm – as well as speaking on the LeftField stage that 4.30pm.

Now, photos have emerged of the Labour party leader arriving at Worthy Farm and being greeted by Glastonbury Boss Michael Eavis – as footage of fans are dancing around his car and chanting his name.

Meanwhile, this week saw Eavis speak out for Corbyn and how he inspired such a strong youth vote – as well as revealing why he was asked to appear at the festival.

“We were so thrilled with the result that he had in the election,” Michael told the Glastonbury Free Press. “Millions of young people – Glastonbury people – voted for him. I think he has a fundamental sense of justice, of real political change, of being anti-war and anti-nuclear. That’s what we’ve spent our lives campaigning for, too. Since Emily was two, we’ve been going to London to march for all those things that Jeremy represents.”