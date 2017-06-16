Jeremy Corbyn confirmed for Glastonbury 2017

He'll be speaking before Run The Jewels and on the LeftField stage

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been confirmed to appear at Glastonbury 2017, having cancelled his appearance last year.

Following a surge in popularity and making huge gains in the 2017 general election last week, Corbyn will be speaking on the Pyramid Stage before Run The Jewels perform at 4.15pm on the Saturday – as well as speaking on the LeftField stage that day.

“We’re Corbyn fans, that’s the thing,” Glasto organiser Michael Eavis told the Guardian. “He’s got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour.”

After pulling out last year due to the Brexit result being announced on the eve of the festival, Corbyn is likely to go down well at Glastonbury, the large increase in youth voter was largely towards Labour.

