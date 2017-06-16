Jeremy Corbyn confirmed for Glastonbury 2017
He'll be speaking before Run The Jewels and on the LeftField stage
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been confirmed to appear at Glastonbury 2017, having cancelled his appearance last year.
Following a surge in popularity and making huge gains in the 2017 general election last week, Corbyn will be speaking on the Pyramid Stage before Run The Jewels perform at 4.15pm on the Saturday – as well as speaking on the LeftField stage that day.
“We’re Corbyn fans, that’s the thing,” Glasto organiser Michael Eavis told the Guardian. “He’s got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour.”
After pulling out last year due to the Brexit result being announced on the eve of the festival, Corbyn is likely to go down well at Glastonbury, the large increase in youth voter was largely towards Labour.
See the full Glastonbury 2017 stage times here.
Emily Eavis recently discussed how Glastonbury may experience longer entry queues due to increased security in the wake of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London, as well as revealing how much they pay bands due to the enormous amount they give to charity.
This week saw Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher among the latest names added to the final line-up, while, there are plenty more special guests and secret sets rumours for Glastonbury 2017.
With the weather forecast looking promising, Glastonbury 2017 takes place from 21-25 June, and will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.