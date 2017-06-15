Jeremy Corbyn demands ‘truth’ for Grenfell residents as artists organise benefit concert

WSTRN and Angel are putting on a benefit concert this Saturday (June 17).

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has demanded “truth” for the victims and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The fire that ripped through the west London block in the early hours of Wednesday morning has now killed 17 people, the BBC reports. Nearly 80 others are currently being treated in hospital, 17 of whom are believed to be in a critical condition.

“We have to get to the bottom of this, the truth has got to come out – and it will,” Jeremy Corbyn pledged today (June 15) during a visit to the estate neighbouring Grenfell Tower. During the visit, he met members of the local community and local councillor Mushtaq Lasharie (pictured above). Check out video footage courtesy of BBC News below.

Meanwhile, west London artists including WSTRN and Angel are teaming up to organise a benefit concert for those affected by the tragedy. It is set to take place this Saturday (June 17).

Last night Adele made a low-key visit to Grenfell Tower, where she comforted local residents dealing with the fire’s aftermath.

Londoners who wish to help those affected by the fire are being encouraged to donate clothes, food and other essential items. David Lammy MP tweeted yesterday that the nearby St Clements Church is being used as a dropping off point for donations.

Anthony Blakemore, a Londoner who like Adele visited Grenfell Tower last night, said on Twitter that “the strength of the community spirit restored my faith in humanity”.