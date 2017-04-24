Jeremy Corbyn responds to JME’s endorsement of his General Election campaign

The Labour leader has the backing of the Boy Better Know MC, who tweeted his support and encouraged people to register to vote

Jeremy Corbyn has thanked JME for his endorsement of the Labour leader’s campaign in the forthcoming General Election.

The Boy Better Know MC took to his Twitter account yesterday (April 23) to inform his 688,000 followers of his support for Corbyn’s campaign in the forthcoming snap election, which will take place on June 8.

“If you want to vote Corbyn,” he wrote, “Step 1: Register https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote … Step 2: vote Corbyn. Step 3: press Up, X, Y, B, A Step 4: press start.”

Corbyn thanked JME for his support in a follow-up tweet last night, placing special attention on the MC’s call to register to vote by telling his 836,000 followers to “do what [JME] says.”

You can register to vote in the forthcoming General Election here.

Read more: How to make a difference in the June General Election

The latest odds for June’s snap election were revealed by bookmakers Coral over the weekend.

JME, meanwhile, recently starred in comedian Simon Amstell’s feature film debut Carnage: Swallowing The Past, which is about veganism. Set in 2067, the film – which was also narrated by Amstell – depicts a utopia where everyone on Earth has adopted the vegan lifestyle.