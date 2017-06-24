Jeremy Corbyn says he wants every child to ‘have the right to’ write poetry and make music at Glastonbury appearance

The Labour leader appeared on the Pyramid Stage ahead of Run The Jewels' set

Jeremy Corbyn told a massive Glastonbury crowd that he wants every child to “be inspired” and “have the right to” write poetry, make music and paint.

The leader of the Labour party made an appearance on the Pyramid Stage ahead of Run The Jewels‘ performance today (June 24).

After being introduced by festival organiser Michael Eavis, Corbyn spoke to the packed field about his general election campaign, the future of the planet and the work that Glastonbury does – both through its environmental campaigning and by providing space and inspiration to young people.

“It is about bringing those ideas together,” he said. “It is about the unity that we achieve inspiration through a lot of things. In every child there is a poem, in every child there is a painting, in every child there is music. As people get older, they get embarrassed about that. They say ‘Oh no, I can’t write poetry’.”

Ohhhh Jeremy Corbyn 💕🙌 #jezwecan #jc4pm #glastonbury #jeremycorbyn A post shared by Sarah 💕 (@sarahkayxx) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

He continued: “I want all our children to be inspired and to have the right to write poetry, to paint, to make music. This festival gives that chance to so many young musicians so they can achieve and inspire us all. I’m proud to be here to support that.”

At the start of Corbyn’s speech, he gifted Michael Eavis with a book and read out the inscription to the crowd. “Michael, I’ve got a gift for you here,” the politician said after asking the crowd to give it up for the festival boss. “It says ‘Michael, the inspiration that gave space to millions through Glastonbury. Thank you for all you’ve done’.”

Corbyn will also appear at the Left Field tent this afternoon.