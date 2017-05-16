Jeremy Corbyn added to Boy Better Know line-up on Wikipedia

The #grime4corbyn campaign continues

Jeremy Corbyn was added to the line-up of Boy Better Know, according to their Wikipedia page at least.

Throughout the race for the 2017 general election, the grime community has largely thrown its support behind the Labour Party leader. JME endorsed the Labour leader – even going as far to meet with Corbyn this weekend to discuss how to encourage young voters to get involved. Meanwhile, Novelist, Stormzy and UK rapper Akala have also endorsed Corbyn.





MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, a new ‘#grime4corbyn‘ campaign was launched yesterday – aiming to “harness this energy to help elect a Labour Prime Minister who will reduce the voting age to 16, cancel exorbitant university tuition fees, cancel zero hours contracts, and through a new genuine living wage and building 500,000 council homes a year, give Britain’s young people the homes, jobs and education they need – for the many, not the few.”

With voter registration closing in just one week on May 22, now over 475,000 18-24 year-olds have registered to vote.

Meanwhile, Boy Better Know will take over the O2 Arena and complex on August 27 for what has been described as a “day of music, film, gaming, sport, food and London lifestyle”.