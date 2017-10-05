Jeremy Corbyn lends support to Wolf Alice in race for No.1 album

The Labour leader returns the favour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has lent his support to Wolf Alice, as they race to beat Shania Twain to the No.1 spot in this week’s UK albums chart.

The latest figures show that around 1,400 copies are between Wolf Alice’s acclaimed second album ‘Visions Of A Life‘ and Shania Twain’s comeback record ‘Now’.

Now, after the band were very vocal supporters of Corbyn in the run up to the general election, the leader has returned the favour.

Taking to Twitter, Corbyn told his followers that “after helping Labour beat the odds in the election, it’s great to see Wolf Alice doing the same in the charts” – before sharing a link to where fans can buy the album.

As well as performing at the ‘Tories Out’ march, Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell urged fans to vote for Labour earlier this year.

“I have come back from America knowing two things for sure,” she wrote on Twitter. “1. that we have made a great album lol and 2. that private healthcare is the most shameful, terrifying and heartless thing.

“I don’t want to live in a country run by people who don’t agree with that. A vote for the conservatives is a vote to sign away our NHS (and all our other public services for that matter) to rich corporate billionaires who quite frankly don’t give a shit about you or anyone else except themselves.”

To up the ante in the race for No.1, yesterday drummer Joel Amey shared a devastating tale of the lifelong torment he has suffered at the hands of Twain.

“When I was in year four, one of our teachers (Mrs Bond) used to take us for compulsory line dancing lessons every week,” Amey revealed. “My poor, fat, nine-year-old self had to dance back and forth to an endless loop of ‘Man, I Fee Like A Woman’ while cursing the name of Shania Twain. “Time passes and memories fade. By lo! 15 years later, like a country star makeover of ‘It’, she has returned from her slumber to take on the real life Loosers Club Wolf Alan from taking the top spot. Together we can put an end to this madness.” A stunning comeback – Wolf Alice talk to NME He continued: “If you don’t have a copy of ‘Visions Of A Life’ and fancy picking one up this week then I’d love you forever – not actually ’cause of being number one but because I’m very proud of what we’ve made, I really like it and would love it if you did too.”