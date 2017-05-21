Watch Jeremy Corbyn address crowd at Libertines gig

The Labour leader gave a rousing speech yesterday (May 20) before the band's big stadium show at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park

Jeremy Corbyn made a surprise on-stage appearance at Wirral Live yesterday (May 20) as he addressed the crowd ahead of The Libertines‘ headline slot at the festival.

The Labour leader gave the unexpected speech at Prenton Park, the home of Tranmere Rovers FC. Other acts on yesterday’s bill included The Coral and Reverend & The Makers.

Taking to the stage prior to The Libertines’ headline show later in the evening, Corbyn was met with a rapturous reception from the crowd of thousands in attendance. The MP then proceeded to give a rousing speech that aimed to encourage people to come out and vote in the upcoming General Election, which takes place on June 8.

“This is a fantastic chance and opportunity,” he said. “Merseyside has a history of music, and is the music capital of our country. I want a country where everybody can play sport if they want to, every child can learn music, and society is brought together by that. Do you want housing, do you want care, and do you want a society coming together? Or, do you want selective education and fox hunting?”

Watch highlights of Corbyn’s speech below.

Corbyn’s appearance at the festival took many punters by surprise, though many later registered their approval of his speech on Twitter.

Libertines drummer Gary Powell was similarly won over by Corbyn’s speech, while the band’s Twitter account later urged fans to register to vote before the imminent deadline.

Earlier this month, Carl Barat promised fans that they’d hear new material from The Libertines “soon.”