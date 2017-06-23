Jeremy Corbyn pays homage to Run The Jewels as Killer Mike mourns mother’s death

Labour leader is scheduled to introduce rap duo's set at Glastonbury Festival

Jeremy Corbyn has been pictured paying homage to US hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, who he is scheduled to introduce at Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

As previously reported, Labour leader Corbyn will be speaking on the Pyramid Stage before Run The Jewels perform at 4.15pm on Saturday (June 24), as well as speaking on the LeftField stage that day.

Ahead of his Glastonbury appearance, Corbyn was pictured making the group’s iconic hand gesture that appears on the covers of their albums. See in the picture below.

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels’ Glastonbury performance appears to be in doubt after news that rapper Killer Mike’s mother has passed away.

The star tweeted a statement on Thursday (June 22) that he was returning to the US to be with his mother for “what may be her final hours”.

He later confirmed her death on Instagram, posting a photo of her and the caption: “My mother has transitioned to be with our ancestors. All those who believe as I do know energy cannot be destroyed only transformed. I pray she is with our elders in someway and that peace and harmony follow them wherever their souls may roam. I love u Denise with all my heart and soul i do! Your children are successful, your house is in order. Your legacy is intact. You are the reason I know with no doubt in my heart My God is A Black Woman. Goodbye Mom.”

NME has approached Run The Jewels’ PR for confirmation on whether the duo’s Glastonbury set will still go ahead.