Watch Jeremy Corbyn present Stormzy with best solo artist prize at the GQ Awards
The Labour leader hailed the Croydon MC as "one of London’s most inspiring young men"
Jeremy Corbyn presented Stormzy with the award for best solo artist at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last night (September 5) – watch footage of the moment below.
The ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ MC scooped the prize at last night’s ceremony, which was held at the Tate Modern.
Presenting the award was Corbyn, with the Labour leader praising Stormzy as “an artist who’s single-handedly ushered in a new era in British music.”
“This last year, we’ve seen dramatic political events across the word,” Corbyn said. “Against this backdrop, we’ve seen the emergence of an incredible and very powerful artist.”
Stormzy said it was an “honour” to be recognised by GQ, and said he was “blessed to be in a room with so much talent. There’s so much black excellence in this room as well.”
See Corbyn present Stormzy with the award below.
Corbyn later took to Facebook to further praise Stormzy, while the MC called the politician a “legend” on Twitter – see the posts below.
See the full list of winners at last night’s GQ Men of the Year Awards below.
Solo artist – Stormzy
Editor’s special award – Stranger Things
Creative maverick – Sergei Polunin
Special achievement – Antonio Conte
Breakthrough designer – Grace Wales Bonner
Garage Act – Kurupt FM
Designer – Christopher Bailey
Band – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Breakthrough actor – James Norton
Most stylish man – Zayn Malik
Legend – Sir Geoff Hurst
Woman of the year – Adwoa Aboah
TV Personalities – The Grand Tour
Maddox Gallery artist – Wolfgang Tillmans
Comedians – Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon
Rock ‘n Roll star – Liam Gallagher
Sportsman – Anthony Joshua
Politician – Sadiq Khan
Actor – Jared Leto
Inspiration – Pele
Icon – Mark Hamill