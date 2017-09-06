Watch Jeremy Corbyn present Stormzy with best solo artist prize at the GQ Awards

The Labour leader hailed the Croydon MC as "one of London’s most inspiring young men"

Jeremy Corbyn presented Stormzy with the award for best solo artist at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last night (September 5) – watch footage of the moment below.

The ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ MC scooped the prize at last night’s ceremony, which was held at the Tate Modern.

Presenting the award was Corbyn, with the Labour leader praising Stormzy as “an artist who’s single-handedly ushered in a new era in British music.”

“This last year, we’ve seen dramatic political events across the word,” Corbyn said. “Against this backdrop, we’ve seen the emergence of an incredible and very powerful artist.”

Stormzy said it was an “honour” to be recognised by GQ, and said he was “blessed to be in a room with so much talent. There’s so much black excellence in this room as well.”

See Corbyn present Stormzy with the award below.

Corbyn later took to Facebook to further praise Stormzy, while the MC called the politician a “legend” on Twitter – see the posts below.

See the full list of winners at last night’s GQ Men of the Year Awards below.

Solo artist – Stormzy

Editor’s special award – Stranger Things

Creative maverick – Sergei Polunin

Special achievement – Antonio Conte

Breakthrough designer – Grace Wales Bonner

Garage Act – Kurupt FM

Designer – Christopher Bailey

Band – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Breakthrough actor – James Norton

Most stylish man – Zayn Malik

Legend – Sir Geoff Hurst

Woman of the year – Adwoa Aboah

TV Personalities – The Grand Tour

Maddox Gallery artist – Wolfgang Tillmans

Comedians – Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon

Rock ‘n Roll star – Liam Gallagher

Sportsman – Anthony Joshua

Politician – Sadiq Khan

Actor – Jared Leto

Inspiration – Pele

Icon – Mark Hamill