Jerry Seinfeld explains why he didn’t hug Kesha

Actor says the pair have since 'laughed' about the incident

Jerry Seinfeld has responded to footage of him dodging a hug from Kesha.

The two stars both recently attended and performed at the Night of Laughter & Song event at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, a charity event held by the David Lynch Foundation. While the Seinfeld star was being interviewed on the red carpet, singer Kesha interrupted the comedian to tell him that she “loves” him “so much”. She then asked if she could hug him. After Seinfeld said “no thanks” and physically dodged Kesha’s attempt to hug him, he then said to the interviewer: “I don’t know who that was”. Upon being told it was Kesha, Seinfeld replied: “Okay, well I wish her the best.”

After the clip went viral online, leading Kesha fans to declare that Seinfeld is “over”, the actor has now explained why he chose not to hug Kesha in an interview with Extra. He also confirmed that he didn’t know who Kesha was.

“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star. I don’t know everyone,” he said. “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little of, just a little off.”

“When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality. In my reality, I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say ‘Hello’, I got to start somewhere. A hug is not the first moment of two humans. I never did that… all these little social things are tricky.”

The star continued: “I’m sure I would have liked her but I need to know who are you… I’m so flattered [that she’s a fan], but the TV only works one way. I can’t see out who’s watching.”

Confirming that they have since spoken about the incident, Seinfeld said: “She was very nice about it, we laughed about it.” However, he also revealed that they have still yet to hug.

Watch footage of the initial incident above.