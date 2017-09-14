Jessie Ware announces new album ‘Glasshouse’, shares new track

See the full tracklisting for the follow-up to 2014's 'Tough Love'

Jessie Ware has announced a new album titled ‘Glasshouse’ and shared a new track from the record.

Appearing on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1, Ware confirmed the album’s title and said that her pregnancy caused her to stop “rushing” the record. “I definitely tried to rush this record, and then I got pregnant,” Ware said. “I think by me getting pregnant, it actually made me take stock of what I had and actually realize that I could do better.”

She then shared, ‘Alone’ which you can listen to below.

Ware also shared the full tracklisting for ‘Glasshouse’ via her Twitter which you can see below.

‘Glasshouse’ serves as the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Tough Love’. Ware’s 2012 album ‘Devotion’ was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.

Speaking to The Fader, Ware said the new record is “quite personal”. “I thought I was just writing songs, but it’s become this record that’s for my husband and my baby,” she said. “It’s been a wild couple of years, and I feel like this album represents those ups and downs, the fear, the beauty, and the celebrations.”

She also said she wanted to do similar things to the likes of Childish Gambino, Solange and Christine And The Queens, who she described as releasing records with “such strong identities”.

The release date for ‘Glasshouse’ is yet to be announced.

Last month, Jessie Ware shared the video for ‘Glasshouse’ single, ‘Midnight’.

The video, which was directed by Tom Beard, was filmed in Mallorca and features Ware driving through the night before she ends up at a beach.

In a press release, Ware explained: “We shot from 1am until the sun came up and the video was so much fun to make.”