Jessie Ware returns with new single ‘Midnight’

The Brixton singer will release her third album, which features collaborations with Ryan Tedder and Julia Michaels, later this year

Jessie Ware has returned with ‘Midnight’, the first song to be taken from her third album.

The track is the singer’s first release since ‘Till The End’, her contribution to the 2016 film Me Without You‘s soundtrack.

Ware’s third record – the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Tough Love‘ – is currently without a title, but is expected to be released later this year. It will feature collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco and Julia Michaels, amongst others.

Listen to two snippets of the new song below and here the full thing at Radio 1’s site.

Speaking to The Fader, Ware said the record is “quite personal”. “I thought I was just writing songs, but it’s become this record that’s for my husband and my baby,” she said. “It’s been a wild couple of years, and I feel like this album represents those ups and downs, the fear, the beauty, and the celebrations.”

She also said she wanted to do similar things to the likes of Childish Gambino, Solange and Christine And The Queens, who she described as releasing records with “such strong identities”.

Ware also revealed that she had tried to rush the record while she was pregnant, but started to take her time when the quality was poor.

“I really tried to rush this record, because I was trying to get the album done so that then I could have a baby,” she explained. “In the year that I was pregnant, I was writing really shit music because I had this fear like, ‘Must provide. Must make a hit for my unborn child’. I was being led by other people in the songwriting rooms, more than I was leading.

“I think I’d lost a bit of my identity, and it took my mate Benny Blanco to be like, ‘This is really shit. I don’t know what you’re doing. Why are you not doing what you do?’ It was such a relief, because I knew exactly what he meant.”

Ware will also perform for four consecutive nights at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on September 4-8.