The Jesus & Mary Chain slam ‘limping’ state of modern guitar music

'You can't tell the different between a pop act and a rock band'

The Jesus & Mary Chain‘s Jim Reid has spoken out to slam the state of modern guitar music.

The Scottish shoegaze veterans are currently gearing up to release their first album in 18 years with ‘Damage & Joy‘ dropping on 23 March. However, the band argue in the time that they’ve been away, rock and guitar music has seen a sharp decline.

“There’s not much of guitar music left at the moment, I don’t hear many guitar bands out there,” frontman Jim Reid told NME. “It’s kinda pushed underground, guitar music seems to be limping at the moment.

“You can’t tell the difference now between a pop act and a rock band, the production makes them almost identical.”

Speaking of how they came back to make a new album together, Reid told NME: “The idea of doing a new record has been knocking about for a bit now. We got back together in 2007 and it was talked about then – we kinda bickered, William and I, about how to record it and where to record it, and that kinda dragged on a bit.

“It all got shoved onto the back burner, then in the last couple of years we realised we were kinda in agreement, strangely enough, about the mechanics of how to approach it, so hey presto.”

The Jesus & Mary Chain’s upcoming UK are Ireland tour dates are below.

Thu March 23 2017 – Northumbria University, Newcastle upon Tyne

Sat March 25 2017 – Academy, Manchester

Mon March 27 2017 – Church, Leeds

Tue March 28 2017 – O2 Academy, Leicester

Wed March 29 2017 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Fri March 31 2017 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

Sat April 01 2017 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Sun April 02 2017 – O2 Academy, Oxford

Mon April 03 2017 – Junction 1, Cambridge

Wed April 05 2017 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Thu April 06 2017 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea

Fri April 07 2017 – Academy, Dublin