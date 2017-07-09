Jet return with first song in 7 years – an EDM collaboration with the Bloody Beetroots

The group called it quits back in 2012.

Australian group Jet have returned with their first new music in seven years.

The band – best known for their 2003, indie smash-hit ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl?’ released three studio albums during their career and sold over 6.5 million records. They announced their split in 2012.

Jet returned with the new music on Friday (July 7). A collaboration with Italian group the Bloody Beetroots, it comes as a “double single” featuring two separate versions of the new track ‘My Name Is Thunder.’ One is an EDM rendition, while the other sticks to the classic rock leanings of previous Jet releases. You can hear them both below,

Speaking of the collaboration, the Bloody Beetroots’ Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo said: “I knew this song needed a certain rock tone… a tone like Nic Cester of Jet had. We thought instead of someone ‘like Nic Cester,’ how about we get the real Nic Cester!”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He adds that, after hearing Cester’s work on the track, the members of Jet “started talking and thinking about getting back together.”

When announcing their split in 2012, the band said: “After many successful years of writing, recording and touring we wish to announce our discontinuation as a group.”

They continued: “From the many pubs, theatres, stadiums and festivals all across the world it was the fans that made our amazing story possible and we wish to thank them all. Thank you, and good night.”

The group, consisting of brothers Nic and Chris Cester, Cameron Muncey and Mark Wilson, promised to attempt to keep “their music, legacy and brand alive through new licensing, publishing, merchandise, re-records and releases”.

Jet have not made an official statement about the current status of the band.