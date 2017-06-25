Jimmy Carr spotted filming The Killers from side stage at Glastonbury

It isn't the first time the comedian has shared a stage with the US band

Comedian Jimmy Carr was spotted filming The Killers‘ surprise set at Glastonbury on his phone while watching from side stage.

The US band played a surprise set to a packed-out John Peel stage earlier on Sunday (June 25), performing classic hits as well as new single ‘The Man’. See photos from their triumphant set here.

During the set, fans took to social media to report about how Carr was watching the band from side of the stage. “Is that Jimmy Carr grinning like a Cheshire Cat on stage filming the Killers during their Glastonbury set?”, one fan asked on Twitter.

It’s not the first time Carr has shared a stage with the band, with The Killers bringing him out at V Festival in 2014.

See a photo of Carr watching The Killers at Glasto below as well as reactions from fans.

Carr was also spotted elsewhere around the festival site:

Alright Jimmy! 🖒👌 #jimmycarr #glastonbury #glasto #glastonburyfestival A post shared by Katie Dixon (@katiedixon91) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Just fist bumped Jimmy Carr, mint. 🤣 #glastonbury2017 #jimmycarr A post shared by Matt Wright (@ma11_w) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Celebrities watching from side of the stage has been a common theme at Glastonbury this year, with Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp watching Jeremy Corbyn’s speech and David Beckham watching Foo Fighters.

Meanwhile, during their surprise Glastonbury set frontman Brandon Flowers joked: “They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career, once on the way up and once on the way down. It’s good to be back.”

The Killers played the following songs: