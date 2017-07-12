Joey Bada$$ reckons he inspired Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ album

The young New York rapper said he'd been putting "certain pressure on these OGs"

Joey Bada$$ has said that he inspired Jay-Z‘s new album ‘4:44‘.

The Pro Era rapper shared his thoughts on the record, which directly responds to Beyoncé‘s ‘Lemonade‘ album, in a new interview.

Speaking to Montreality, Bada$$ said: “And you know, honestly, I feel like I was an inspiration to that album. Honestly, I know I was an inspiration to that album. It’s nothing nobody could tell me.

“I put certain pressure on these OGs in the rap game like they know what they gotta talk about now because they got this young n***a Joey Bada$$ coming out, talking about this shit before they got the chance to talk about it. But it is what it is.”

Bada$$ said being an inspiration to a rapper like Jay-Z “keeps me hungry”. “It keeps me wanting more,” he added. “It keeps me wanting to go harder. Like right now, I’m at my best. I’m at my most ultimate.”

Watch the interview below via XXL, with Bada$$’s comments on ‘4:44’ beginning at the 3:47 mark.

Meanwhile, Bada$$ is reportedly being sued for $1.5 million (£1.2 million) by a Donald Trump impersonator after the rapper pushed him off stage.

The Brooklyn rapper has become embroiled in a dispute with Trump impersonator Phillip Wilburn – who has previously appeared as the now-President on the US late-night chat shows Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Conan – after the latter was shoved off stage during an MTV event in LA last year that lampooned the US Presidential Election.

Wilburn has reportedly stated that he incurred $1,000 in medical costs for the fall, a price that could rise to $25,000 if he later requires surgery (as TMZ reports). The impersonator is also citing lost profits of $50,000 due to the injuries sustained by Bada$$’s actions.