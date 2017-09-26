Joey Barton and Alan Bennett to appear in Morrissey’s new music video

"In conversation with Moz"....

Joey Barton has announced that he’s starring in Morrissey‘s new music video, alongside iconic playwright Alan Bennett.

The 35-year-old footballer shared a photo of himself and Moz on Instagram only hours after revealing the surprise cameo during an interview.

“I’ve been asked to be in a music video this afternoon, for Morrissey”, he told talkSPORT.

“It’s with Alan Bennett, I think.”

In conversation with… M A post shared by Joey Barton (@joey7bartonofficial) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

The photo shared on Instagram appears to be taken at a traditional social club and shows the pair deep in conversation.

“In conversation with……M”, Barton captioned the snap.

The pair are long-time friends, with their association dating back to 2011 when Morrissey invited Barton to meet him backstage at Glastonbury Festival.

It’s yet to be revealed which song the video was being filmed for, although the singer is still yet to release the visuals for comeback single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’.

The single features on new album ‘Low In High School’, which is set for release on November 17.

The track-listing for the record was also revealed, and it’s littered with a slew of provocative titles that are typical of the former Smiths frontman.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently opened up on the time that Morrissey met his wife for the first time – and praised him as ‘the funniest guy ever’.