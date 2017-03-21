Joey Bada$$ reportedly sued for £1.2 million by Donald Trump impersonator for pushing him off stage

The incident occurred during an MTV event last year

Joey Bada$$ is reportedly being sued for $1.5 million (£1.2 million) by a Donald Trump impersonator after the rapper pushed him off stage.

The Brooklyn rapper has become embroiled in a dispute with Trump impersonator Phillip Wilburn – who has previously appeared as the now-President on the US late-night chat shows Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Conan – after the latter was shoved off stage during an MTV event in LA last year that lampooned the US Presidential Election.

Wilburn has reportedly stated that he incurred $1,000 in medical costs for the fall, a price that could rise to $25,000 if he later requires surgery (as TMZ reports). The impersonator is also citing lost profits of $50,000 due to the injuries sustained by Bada$$’s actions.

Watch fan-shot footage of Bada$$ pushing Wilburn off stage in September 2016 below.

Elsewhere, Bada$$ recently announced his second studio album ‘All-Amerikkkan Bada$$’. Set to be released on April 7, the new album will follow his debut record ‘B4.DA.$$’, which came out in January 2015 off the back of two much-hyped mixtapes (2012’s ‘1999’ and 2013’s ‘Summer Knights’)

So far, Bada$$ has released two singles from the record: ‘Devastated’ and ‘Land of The Free’. The latter’s accompanying video was shared by the rapper earlier this month – watch the politically-charged clip below.