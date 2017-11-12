John Cale’s 50th anniversary Velvet Underground gigs to feature MGMT, Animal Collective, Sky Ferreira and more

Cale will bring the full-album performances to Brooklyn next week for a pair of special shows

John Cale will welcome a string of guests – including members of MGMT, Animal Collective and Sky Ferreira – next week to a pair of shows which will continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the Velvet Underground‘s iconic debut album.

Cale will round off his concert series celebrating the classic album ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ with a pair of gigs in Brooklyn, New York. The shows will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on November 16 and 17.

Having paid tribute to the LP with a show in Liverpool back in May – which included guest appearances from the likes of The Kills, Wild Beasts and Fat White Family – Cale will welcome a roster of special guests which include Animal Collective, Sky Ferreira, MGMT and TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe for the Brooklyn shows.

Kurt Vile, Thee Oh Sees, Connan Mockassin, and Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek will also perform at the gigs.

Speaking about the impact of ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ last year, Cale remarked: “As so many bands can attest to, it is the fulfilment of the ultimate dream to record your first album. We were an unfriendly band, dabbling in a world of challenging lyrics and weird sonics that didn’t fit into anyone’s playlist at the time.

“Remaining ferociously true to our viewpoints, Lou and I never doubted for a moment we could create something to give a voice to things not regularly explored in rock music at the time.”

Last month, Cale reunited with Moe Tucker to perform the classic track ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’.