Watch WWE wrestler John Cena cover Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind?’

An unlikely rendition of the 1988 classic from the 16-time WWE Champion

John Cena has covered the iconic Pixies song ‘Where Is My Mind?’ while wearing a tuxedo – watch the unusual performance below.

Cena, who is a 16-time WWE champion and jobbing movie actor, delivered the cover of the 1988 Pixies song – which featured on their debut album, ‘Surfer Rosa’ – for his fiancé Nikki Bella’s YouTube channel, The Bella Twins.

The channel is co-owned by Nikki and her sister Brie, who once formed a WWE tag team under the name The Bella Twins. With the channel recently passing the milestone of 900,000 subscribers, the sisters enlisted Cena to perform a classy instrumental version of ‘Where Is My Mind?’ on piano – all while wearing a tuxedo.

Watch a tuxedo-wearing John Cena cover Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind?’ on piano below.

Last month, firefighters were called to a Pixies gig in Portland after the band reportedly set off the smoke alarms of the venue they were playing in.

“The alarms went off and they were high-pitched, sort of like a guitar, so at first they were hard to make out,” show attendee Jeremy DaRos said. “Then the band put down their instruments, and we realised those were alarms.

“So people started filing out – but there was never a sense of panic in the crowd.”