John Legend talks about the time he tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen and she said no

Their split only lasted half hour

John Legend has discussed how he once tried to break up with his now-wife Chrissy Teigen but she refused to accept it.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The singer first met model Teigen in 2007 and they married in 2013. Speaking to The Guardian recently, Legend talked about how they almost split years back.

“I was really stressed and busy,” he said. “I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’” Legend revealed that their break-up only lasted half hour.

Teigen has since responded to the story on Twitter, writing: “It wasn’t a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like ‘no'”.

“She pushes me to be funnier,” Legend went on to say of his wife. “Not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder.”

The singer also discussed the impact of social media on body image. “Women get it much worse,” he said. “Because, anything you say, your looks are going to get evaluated no matter what, your right to speak is being questioned no matter what. I think the world in general is harder on women that choose to speak their mind about anything. I see it with Chrissy all the time. It’s awful, but she’s good at handling it.”