John Legend insists the ‘world needs’ Kanye West

Rapper recently cancelled his 2017 'Saint Pablo' tour

John Legend has insisted the “world needs” Kanye West despite his recent health problems.

The rapper cancelled the remainder of his US dates after he was hospitalised for ‘psychosis and exhaustion’ following a breakdown and a string of on-stage rants. He also cancelled plans for his upcoming ‘Saint Pablo’ 2017 UK and European tour.

Legend recently spoke of his disappointment after West met up with Donald Trump in New York.

“I don’t think it’s impossible to talk to him about issues, but I won’t be used as a publicity stunt. And I think Kanye was a publicity stunt. I’m pretty disappointed with Kanye that he says he would have voted for Trump,” he said.

“I think Trump has been corrosive, his message has been corrosive to the country and I think the things he’s promised to do have been very concerning for a lot of people. And for Kanye to support that message is very disappointing…. Whatever was in his mind, I disagree with him.”

Getty

But he has now said that he hopes West is on the mend.

Legend told Rolling Stone: “This is a very difficult life and a difficult business. I don’t want to try to play pop psychologist, so I’m not gonna try to analyse what’s happening with him.

”I just want him to do whatever he needs to do to feel better and to feel like he’s ready to go again, because music needs him. The world needs him. I think he’s such an important talent.”

He also admitted it can be tough balancing a career and family life.

”We need him at full strength. How do you balance everything you do – acting, producing, music, fatherhood? You start with knowing what’s most important to you. My family is most important and then second is music,” Legend explained.

”My music career is the reason I have the power to do everything else. There’s a lot of power in celebrity. I obviously use it to sell my own projects and produce TV, and, you know, I use it to get reservations at restaurants too. But you try to use it for something that’ll benefit the world too.”