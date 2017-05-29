John Legend posts moving message to Manchester terror attack victim Olivia Campbell

15-year-old was among 22 people killed

John Legend shared a touching message with the family of Manchester terror attack victim Olivia Campbell today (May 29).

The singer found out that Campbell was a big fan of his music and was “moved” by her rendition of his hit ‘All Of Me’, reaching out to her mum Charlotte and stepdad Paul, on Good Morning Britain. You can view his message below.

He said: “Hello Paul and Charlotte, this is John Legend. I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through. I have a young daughter and I can’t imagine the feeling you must be going through right now to have to bury your own daughter.

”I understand that she was a fan of my music and she sang my song ‘All Of Me’ at a talent show, and that you played it at her memorial service. I want to thank you for playing the song and let you know that I was so moved by your daughter’s performance of the song that I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away, and as much sympathy and condolences as I can send you.

”I know it won’t make up for the loss you’re feeling right now, but any love we can send you we want to send you right now and wish you all the best. Take care.”

Last Monday night (May 22) saw an explosion at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. The bomber has since been named and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Campbell was among the victims killed in the attack.