John Legend surprises commuters with impromptu performance at St Pancras station

He performed 'All Of Me' and new single 'Surefire'.

John Legend surprised commuters at London St Pancras earlier today (March 30) by taking to the station piano for an impromptu performance.

The US singer sang his hit ‘All Of Me’ and new single ‘Surefire’ to the obvious delight of commuters mulling over the implications of ‘Brexit Day’.

Shortly before he arrived at the station on a Eurostar train from Paris, Legend had tipped off fans that he fancied tinkling the ivories.

Elton John also delivered an impromptu performance at the St Pancras piano last year, singing ‘Tiny Dancer’ for commuters.

Last week, Legend endured a nightmare airport situation when he landed in New York City to find that his luggage had been stolen.

Earlier this year, Legend was racially abused by a photographer who called him a “monkey” while he was with his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

“Black folks have had to deal with being called monkeys for a long time and dehumanisation has always been kind of a method of racism and subjugation of black people and that’s just part of American history – and it’s part of the present, apparently”, Legend said of the encounter.