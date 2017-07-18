John Legend says Trump ‘wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama’

The musician has hit out at the current US President over his attempts to repeal Obamacare

John Legend has criticised Donald Trump‘s attempts to repeal Obamacare after the US Senate failed to pass another draft of a Republican-created healthcare bill.

The US President has been working on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act for months, but has so far failed to convince the Senate to pass any of his suggested bills.

Trump tweeted earlier today: “As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together to do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!”

Legend then quoted that tweet and replied: “Your president wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama.”

See the tweet below, via Billboard.

The impartial Congressional Budget Office says the GOP’s healthcare plans could leave tens of millions of US citizens without healthcare over the next decade.

Earlier this year, Legend was racially abused by a photographer who called him a “monkey” while he was with his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

“Black folks have had to deal with being called monkeys for a long time and dehumanisation has always been kind of a method of racism and subjugation of black people and that’s just part of American history – and it’s part of the present, apparently”, Legend said of the encounter.