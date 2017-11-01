John Lennon’s killer Mark Chapman believes Jesus “forgave” him for murder

A letter written by Chapman to a pen pal was recently sold by a website which specialises in the items of infamous criminals

A letter written by John Lennon‘s murderer, Mark Chapman, has revealed that he believes he has been forgiven by Jesus for his actions.

Chapman murdered Lennon outside the latter’s apartment in New York City in December 1980. He was sentenced in 1981 to a term of 20 years to life, and his petition for parole has been denied every two years since 2000.

A letter written by Chapman has now been sold through Serial Killers Ink, a website which specialises in selling the items of infamous criminals.

The 1992 letter, written to Chapman’s pen pal ‘Michael’, contains Chapman’s claim that “Jesus is a real, living person I have come to know.”

“Jesus is everything,” he wrote. “I have found this through the many long years here at Attica [the New York state jail where he was imprisoned until 2012].

“He chose to die so that our sins – even mine – could be forgiven. Twelve years ago I shot and killed the rock superstar John Lennon, formerly of The Beatles. Let me say here that it was a horrible occurrence, I have never forgotten it.”

The letter was sold by Serial Killers Ink to a private buyer for £265. Eric Holler, who runs Serial Killers Ink, told The Mirror that they initially obtained the letter from Chapman’s pen pal.

“I have never been in touch with Chapman myself,” Holler said. “It sold about an hour after it was listed on the website. I would love to obtain more Chapman items as they sell extremely well.”

Last month, a collection of previously-unseen John Lennon photographs were unveiled at The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool.