John Lennon and Yoko Ono biopic announced

Couple were married for 11 years before late Beatle was killed

A new John Lennon and Yoko Ono biopic, documenting the couple’s love story and anti-war causes, is set to be made.

The currently-untitled project is being produced by Ono along with Michael De Luca (The Social Network, Moneyball, Captain Phillips) and Immersive Pictures’ Josh Bratman. Anthony McCarten, who has previously worked on The Theory Of Everything, will write the film. according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement De Luca said: “The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the US – with the intention of inspiring today’s youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want.”

Lennon and Ono first met in November 1966 as Ono was opening an art exhibit in the basement of London’s Indica Bookshop.

At that point, the Beatle was still married to his first wife, Cynthia. They filed for divorce in August 1968, and Lennon married Ono the following March.

During their 11-year marriage, the couple collaborated on multiple creative projects, including Lennon’s solo musical swan song, 1980’s ‘Double Fantasy’.

Ono recently spoke out to make a plea for gun control on the anniversary of Lennon’s murder.

Lennon was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman outside his home on December 8 in 1980.

“Dear Friends,” she wrote. “Every day, 91 Americans are killed with guns. We are turning this beautiful country into a war zone.

“Together, let’s bring back America, the green land of peace. The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience. After 36 years, our son Sean and I still miss him.”

Three classic albums by Yoko Ono, with all of them featuring her late husband, were reissued last year.

The albums all included songs not featured on the original versions and mark the start of a full reissue campaign for Ono, who received NME’s Inspiration prize last year.