Watch John Lydon defend Brexit, Nigel Farage and Donald Trump

Ex-Sex Pistols frontman describes meeting Farage as 'fantastic' and labels Trump 'a possible friend'

John Lydon has defended Brexit, Nigel Farage and Donald Trump in a new interview.

The former Sex Pistols frontman (aka Johnny Rotten) appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday (March 27) when he described meeting Nigel Farage as “fantastic”.

Lydon continued: “After that up the River Thames argument he had with Bob Geldof I wanted to shake his hand because it was silly beyond belief.”

“Where do I stand on Brexit? Well, here it goes, the working class have spoke and I’m one of them and I’m with them. And there it is.”

The punk icon went on to describe US President Trump as a “complicated fellow”, adding: “One journalist once said to me, ‘is he the political Sex Pistol?’ In a way. ”

“What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist and that’s completely not true, There are many, many problems with him as a human being but he’s not that and there just might be a chance something good will come out of that situation because he terrifies politicians.”

“This is a joy to behold for me. Dare I say, [he could be] a possible friend,” Lydon said. Watch the full interview beneath.

Lydon recently made headlines by saying that he will “sorely miss” the Queen when she dies.

Watch Lydon explain how the Sex Pistols wrote ‘God Save The Queen’ in the video below: