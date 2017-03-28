Sex Pistols’ John Lydon says Trump opponents will ‘destroy’ America

Punk frontman defends comments he made in praise of Trump, Farage and Brexit this week

John Lydon has justified comments he made this week in defence of Donald Trump.

The former Sex Pistols frontman (aka Johnny Rotten) appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday (March 27), where he described meeting Nigel Farage as “fantastic”, defended the Brexit vote and described President Trump as a “possible friend”.

Speaking today (March 28) to Virgin Radio, Lydon said: “I didn’t expect to be misunderstood, I think I speak very clearly.”

He continued: “America now has a new President and whether you like him or not you have to support him or you will destroy the country. You got to make things work.”

“The attitudes that are being pulled on him are stupid and wrong. He’s got some serious money issues and business concerns that deeply fascinate all of us but to be smearing him as a racist, this isn’t right, there’s no evidence or proof to that and until there is, I’ll stand up and say that I think that’s wrong.”

Lydon went on to say that he has been accused of racism in the past. In 2008, he was accused of a “racist attack” on Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke.

“In my past I’ve had that accusation thrown at me willy nilly and it’s a damn hard one to have to listen to and endure – make sure it’s right,” Lydon added.

“There’s a terrible attitude in left-wing politics – they just feel they have the pomposity and right to just throw these accusations out without any evidence – well don’t because my world requires facts.”

“For the next week and a half the rag-and-bone trade that we call the media is going to be calling me a racist, that’s the tomfoolery of it all. That’s going to be damn upsetting all over again to my grandkids, isn’t it?”

Watch Lydon’s original Good Morning Britain interview in full below.

Lydon recently made headlines by saying that he will “sorely miss” the Queen when she dies.

Watch Lydon explain how the Sex Pistols wrote ‘God Save The Queen’ in the video below: