John Mayer responds to Katy Perry calling him her ‘best lover’

Perry was recently asked to rank Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo

John Mayer has responded to Katy Perry‘s recent comments about his sexual prowess.

Perry was recently asked by James Corden to rank the bedroom abilities of three of her alleged partners: Diplo, Orlando Bloom and John Mayer.

Perry described all three as “amazing lovers”, adding jokingly that she “wants to have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”. When pressed by Corden, the singer ranked Mayer first, followed by Bloom in second, and then Diplo third because “he’s a DJ”.

Responding to Perry’s compliments in an interview with Rolling Stone, Mayer was evasive, saying: “I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you.”

He went on to add: “I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39 – I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Responding previously to Perry’s comments, Diplo tweeted: “I don’t even remember having sex.” However, he later made fun of the ranking by joking that he “won the bronze medal in [the] sex Olympics”. See those tweets above.

Speaking to NME for a recent cover feature, Perry discussed why she chose to retaliate against Swift in their long-running feud.

“I’m not Buddha – things irritate me,” she said. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]. That’s so messed up!”

Perry released fifth studio album ‘Witness’ earlier this month (June 9).