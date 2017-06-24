Johnny Depp apologises for controversial comments about ‘assassinating’ Donald Trump

'I intended no malice'

Johnny Depp has apologised for the controversial comments he made at Glastonbury about ‘assassinating’ Donald Trump.

On Thursday night, the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ star was addressing the audience at the Cineramageddon stage, before a screening of his 2004 film ‘The Libertine’ – when he made headlines by joking that “maybe it’s time” that an actor once more assassinated the President of the United States.

“I think he needs help,” Depp told the crowd, “and there are a lot of wonderful dark places he could go. A lot of Doc Martens… It’s just a question… I’m not insinuating anything, but… by the way, this is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible… but I like that you’re all a part of it. When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?”

As the crowd cheered his reference to the 1865 assassination of Abraham Lincoln by the actor John Wilkes Booth, Depp added: “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while! And maybe it’s time!”

After a huge backlash and being condemned by the White House, Depp has now responded.

“I apologise for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” said Depp in a statement. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

In an official statement, the White House said: “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official.”

