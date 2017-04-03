Johnny Marr joins Pet Shop Boys and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall

See footage of the huge collaboration for Teenage Cancer Trust

Johnny Marr joined Pet Shop Boys on stage for a special collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at London’s Royal Albert Hall last night. Check out footage and the setlist below.

Coming together for an epic concert in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, the duo invited a full orchestra and The Smiths turned solo icon and guitar hero to run through a career-spanning two-part set.

A couple of songs into the show after performing ‘Tonight Is Forever’, frontman Neil Tennant told the crowd: “We’re going to jump forward a few years to our album ‘Behaviour’ – officially our best album. A special guest from that album is going to join us now – would you please welcome Mr Johnny Marr.”

Marr then remained on stage for the duration of the two sets, when particular highlights came when he added his lush, signature and floral guitar sounds to ‘Jealousy’, ‘For All Of Us’, ‘It’s Alright’ and the climactic closer of ‘It’s A Sin’.

With the Royal Philharmonic accentuating the more orchestral elements of the Pet Shop Boys and adding a more opulent edge to their synth sound, other peaks in the show included ‘New York City Boy’ and the 1987 classic ‘Rent’.

#PetShopBoys #johnnymarr #royalalberthall #TheSmiths #WestEndGirls A post shared by Andrew Trendell (@andrewtrendell) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Pet Shop Boys played:

Set one:

Left to My Own Devices (with Sally Bradshaw)

Tonight Is Forever

This Must Be the Place I Waited Years to Leave (with Johnny Marr)

Rent

Later Tonight (First time since 1989)

New York City Boy

Miracles

The Survivors (with Johnny Marr)

Leaving (with Johnny Marr)

Jealousy (with Johnny Marr) (First time since 2010)

Set two:

Hold On

It Couldn’t Happen Here

For All of Us (with Johnny Marr)

Can You Forgive Her?

Breathing Space (with Johnny Marr)

He Dreamed of Machines

Requiem in Denim and Leopardskin (with Johnny Marr)

Indefinite Leave to Remain (with Johnny Marr) (First time since 2006)

West End Girls (with Johnny Marr)

It’s Alright (with Sally Bradshaw) (First time since 2006)

It’s a Sin (with Johnny Marr)

Marr previously honoured Pet Shop Boys by introducing them before they received the Godlike Genius Award at the NME Awards 2017, saying that they duo “changed pop music, over three decades, with hit after hit after hit. They brought romance, glamour, style, high art to the wonderful thing that is pop music.”