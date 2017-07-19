Johnny Marr on The Smiths reunion: “Get a grip”

Johnny Marr has replied to a fan asking for a reunion from The Smiths with a simple request – “get a grip.”

The guitarist tweeted a picture of himself earlier this evening (July 19), standing in front of the Candy Darling-featuring artwork for The Smiths single ‘Sheila Take A Bow’.

Captioning the image “Candy says ‘back with news very soon'”, one account soon replied “A miraculous Smith’s reunion??”, to which Marr delivered the put-down.

The Smiths have been the subject of constant speculation over a possible reunion since their split in 1987. Last year, Johnny Marr revealed that he met up with Morrissey in 2008 in which they discussed the possibility of reuniting the band. However, the guitarist has since stated that he has no intention of a reunion. Morrissey has also said that reuniting The Smiths with Marr “doesn’t make sense any more”. “People just don’t want to let go of this fractured band business,” Marr said. “You know, we were never gonna be together for 30-40 years. We weren’t REM, we weren’t U2, you know it’s just nonsense. We had 70 songs in the bank. That was enough.” Marr added: “I’ll get on with doing movies and making records with other people and which is what I always wanted to do. So, I’m very happy with the way everything turned out.” Earlier this week, news broke of The Smiths’ upcoming re-release of classic album ‘The Queen Is Dead’. Available as both a two CD box set and a CD/DVD set, the first disc of the release features a fully-restored version of ‘The Queen Is Dead’, while the second features a number of b-sides and rarities.