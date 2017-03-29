Jonah Hill directs new Danny Brown video, watch ‘Ain’t It Funny’

Watch Brown run riot in this 80s sitcom satire.

Danny Brown has released his latest video ‘Ain’t It Funny’, directed by Hollywood actor Jonah Hill.

Both Brown and Hill teased the collaboration via their Twitter accounts, sharing a still of the video. Brown captioned the image with “Dropping something live with the bruh bruh @JonahHill tomorrow.”

The video stars Brown as ‘Uncle Danny’ with Good Will Hunting’s Gus Van Sant and Growing Pains’ Joanna Kerns also starring. You can see the video for ‘Ain’t It Funny’ below.

‘Ain’t It Funny’ is set to be released as a 10″ picture disc single on Record Store Day.

Hill’s love of hip-hop is evident, as he was captured in the mosh pit of a Kanye West show last September. The show was a general admission, free-for-all, meaning that celebrities watched the show from the same area as the general public.

Footage on twitter saw the 21 Jump Street actor and rapper Vic Mensa taking part in a mosh pit during Kanye West’s performance.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Jonah Hill has directed a music video. In 2011, he directed the video for pop singer Sara Bareilles’ track ‘Gonna Get Over You’.

Last year THR revealed that Hill will direct his first movie, Mid 90s, which he also wrote. According to IMDB, the film follows teenager Stevie who “befriends a crew of skateboarders” and “learns some tough lessons about class, race, and privilege.” The film is currently in pre-production.